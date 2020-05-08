Hyderabad: Maths wizard offers free online classes

Hyderabad: While schools have joined the online bandwagon, Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash Jonnalagadda, 20, a world record holder and a Maths educator, is doing his bit by providing free online mathematics classes for 10th and 11th standard students.



Bhanu Prakash is a resident of Moti Nagar in Hyderabad and is currently a final year BSc (Mathematics) student at St Stephen's College in Delhi. He was named as the Fastest Human Calculator in the World in 2015. He also holds 50 Limca Book Records, four other World records for the same and breaking the records which were once held by the masters like Scott Flansburg and Shakuntala Devi.

Bhanu is also the founder of a proprietary company named 'Exploring Infinites' which is set up as a teaching cum training initiative in propagating speed mental arithmetic, through the use of lectures and workshops. He says, "3 out of every 4 students in India are Math phobic. This lockdown period will have an adverse impact on school education and learning in students who are currently in their 8th to 12th standard. I believe that educators should contribute towards online resources for keeping the learning uninterrupted." He has initiated a team of trainers who are creating Math Syllabus content in local languages - Telugu and Hindi. He started his free classes which started with 80-100 students and are now being attended by more than 1,00,000 students from overall India.

Neelakantha Bhanu has worked with more than 25 government schools in Telangana with multiple training sessions under the project name 'Project Infinity.' "Exploring Infinities has started recording Telugu and Hindi Math Curriculum Lecture Series - Project Lockdown. These, along with daily exercises, are being circulated among hundreds of school children who don't have access to high bandwidth, through WhatsApp discussion groups," says Bhanu. He can be reached at info@expinfi.com or +91-6300173474.