Hyderabad: Mayor distributes 356 2BHK houses; says poor realised their dreams

Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said on Monday that distribution of 356 2BHK dignity houses under the GHMC limits during the day enabled the poor realise their dreams.

Speaking after distributing the third batch of two-bedroom dignity house in Narsing, she said, as promised the Chief Minister, the goal of the poor living with self-respect is being fulfilled. ‘Those who got double bedroom houses should not sell under any circumstances; action will be taken against those who sell and those who buy. The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the Mayor for distributing houses.

She said the government has ensured transparent distribution of double-bedroom houses. In the first instalment, the selection was based on lottery. In multiple instalments, all those eligible will get 2BHK houses without exception.

