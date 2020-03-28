Hyderabad: Mayor Jakka Venkat Reddy launches free mid-day meals in Peerjadiguda
Highlights
Peerjadiguda: Mayor Jakka Venkat Reddy launched free mid-day meals for the benefit of the poor at Annapurna canteen near Medipally Police Station on Friday.
He thanked people for cooperating with the government's decision of lockdown to fight coronavirus. He called upon everyone to extend the same cooperation for the rest of lockdown period. He stressed on the importance of personal hygiene and social distancing.
