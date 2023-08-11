Hyderabad Metro Rail Announces ‘The Super Saver Freedom Offer

Hyderabad Metro Rail on Friday launched an exciting offer for passengers the 'Super Saver Freedom Offer,' with the aim of enhancing the commuting experience during the extended Independence Day weekend.

This offer will enable passengers to enjoy unlimited metro rides on August 12th, 13th, and 15th, 2023, by simply recharging their Super Saver Metro Holiday Card with just Rs. 59. The Independence Day special promotion seeks to encourage more people to opt for metro travel during the long Independence Day weekend. The objective extends beyond offering the exclusive advantages to individuals and plays a pivotal role in promoting the overall development of the city, by reduction of traffic congestion, promotion of sustainable commuting, and fostering a greener environment. HMR always contributes significantly to a more environmentally conscious future.

Speaking on the occasion KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, LTMRHL, said "We're excited to provide this unique SSF Offer to our valued customers. This offer will not only make travel affordable but also resonate with our vision to make our city sustainable and vibrant. We invite everyone to make the most of this offer and experience the convenience and efficiency of Hyderabad Metro Rail."

As a symbol of modern urban transportation, Hyderabad Metro Rail remains resolute in its mission to offer a safe, time saving, comfortable, contemporary, eco-friendly, and efficient travel solution. The Super Saver Freedom Offer intents to serve as a testimony to the unwavering dedication toward the valued patrons of HMR, exemplifying enhanced customer experience, he added.