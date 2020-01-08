Hyderabad: Metro services disrupted on Ameerpet-Raidurg stretch

As many as nine metro trains halted on the metro stretch Ameerpet-Raidurg due to a technical glitch around 9 am. Passengers including office goers irked due to the disruption in services at the peak hours.

However, the metro officials reacted swiftly and fixed the issue. The metro services were restored after half an hour giving a relief to the commuters.

On November 20, 2019 - Passengers travelling on Nagole-Hitec City route were subjected to inconvenience after the services were disrupted for a few minutes. The train developed a technical glitch and halted near the Ameerpet metro station. The passengers were evacuated from the emergency exit.