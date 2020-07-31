Hyderabad metro services to remain suspended in August

With no permission accorded by the centres in its latest unlock 3.0 guidelines, Hyderabad metro services will remain suspended in August. It is believed that resumption of metro services in the metropolitan cities would further increase the COVID-19 cases in the country.

The metro services were suspended on March 22 when the centre announced 'Janata Curfew' following the lockdown. Hyderabad metro has incurred Rs 200 crore loss with the metro trains confining to the depots since then. Although the centre is announcing relaxations in the lockdown, no permission is given to operate the metro services.

Hyderabad metro has completed phase-I of the project with the inauguration of metro line to Old City, a few days before the lockdown was imposed. On average, 4 lakh people travel through the metro in three corridors. The metro is expected to see huge profits with the completion of the phase-I of the project but the whole situation turned upside down with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Metro services in Hyderabad had begun in November 2017. In the first phase, two stretches -- 13-km long between Miyapur and Ameerpet and 17-km long between Ameerpet to Nagole had been launched. The metro project consists of three corridors covering a total distance of 72 km.