Live
- AAP submits memorandum to CJI against proposed changes to CrPC, IPC, Evidence Act
- Hamas attacks Israel's Ashkelon city with rocket fire after warning residents to leave
- What happened on October 11 in History
- Rajnath Singh meets Italian defence industry leaders in Rome
- Non-metros drive Flipkart's The Big Billion Days sale on Day 1 with 60 pc of orders
- Indian banks pursue unpaid loans by Singapore's GVK in UK court By Aditi Khanna
- Early-stage skilling in India: A game-changer for graduates
- PM Modi reviews progress of schemes to empower women announced in I-Day address
- Modify insurance policies, hold awareness drives: NHRC advisory for welfare of people with mental illness
- Aid groups scramble to help as Israel-Hamas war intensifies and Gaza blockade complicates efforts
Just In
Hyderabad: Milad Jalsa to be held today
Highlights
Hyderabad: Milad Jalsa will be held at Salojipalli in Tekmal mandal on Tuesday, a part of Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.On this occasion, Tekmal Masjid...
Hyderabad: Milad Jalsa will be held at Salojipalli in Tekmal mandal on Tuesday, a part of Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.
On this occasion, Tekmal Masjid committee president Mohammad Shahbuddin Quadri said that regardless of caste and religion, everyone would participate in the Jalsa. Following the Jalsa, there will be a free food programme for everyone.
The chief guests of the public meeting are Tekmal Dargah President, Syed Ahmed Shah, Noorullah Hussaini, Haseni Quadri. Syed Riaz Quadri, organiser of the committee, said that the religious leaders will participate in the meeting and urged the devotees of the surrounding villages to participate in large numbers and make the celebrations a grand success.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS