Telangana

Hyderabad: Milad Jalsa to be held today

Hyderabad: Milad Jalsa to be held today
Hyderabad: Milad Jalsa will be held at Salojipalli in Tekmal mandal on Tuesday, a part of Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.

On this occasion, Tekmal Masjid committee president Mohammad Shahbuddin Quadri said that regardless of caste and religion, everyone would participate in the Jalsa. Following the Jalsa, there will be a free food programme for everyone.

The chief guests of the public meeting are Tekmal Dargah President, Syed Ahmed Shah, Noorullah Hussaini, Haseni Quadri. Syed Riaz Quadri, organiser of the committee, said that the religious leaders will participate in the meeting and urged the devotees of the surrounding villages to participate in large numbers and make the celebrations a grand success.

