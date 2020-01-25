Hyderabad: MIM (Inquilab) to protest at Mughalpura today

Moghalpura: Intensifying the protest against NRC and CAA, the All India Majlis Inquilab-e-Millat (AIMIM) comprising mostly of advocates, has decided to organise a public meeting between 4 to 6 pm on January 25 at Moghalpura Kaman.

Condemning the police attitude towards the peaceful protesters at Moghalpura on Thursday, Moulana Syed Tariq Quadri, the president, said, "Denying the right to protest peacefully by the police shows the true colour of the so-called secular TRS government, who until now is mum over the issue of NRC and CAA. Subjugation starts when people are denied even to protest peacefully in their own colonies. With such harsh attitude, police itself is inciting the subversive standpoint among the protesters."

"Lashing out at BJP government in the centre for promulgating anti peoples' policies one after another on communal lines, Tariq Quadri said, "The government was using official machinery to persecute the citizens' right to protest through peaceful means."

"At a time when the economy of the country is crestfallen and the whole nation is witnessing a stiff slowdown, the BJP government is busy in dividing people on communal lines diverting their attention from real issues. People are completely afraid of the way the judiciary, the administration and the police are being used to suppress the voices raised by them," said Syed Hamed Hussain Shuttary, vice president, AIMIM. "How long the government will carry the prejudicial attitude towards communities on religious lines," he questioned.