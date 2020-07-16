Hyderabad: MIM MLAs urge Eatala Rajender for more test centres

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) party MLAs called on Minister for Medical, Health and Family Welfare Eatala Rajender on Thursday and discussed to increase the free Covid-19 testing facilities in their respective constituencies.



The delegation was led by party general secretary and Yakutpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri comprised Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala, Nampally MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj, Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, Charminar MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, Bahadurpura MLA Moazam Khan. During the meeting, they urged that the government set up free Covid-19 testing facilities in more locations in their constituencies. They also sought an increase in RT-PCR (Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) tests to 1,000 per day per centre.

The MIM leaders also pitched for antigen tests in each Urban Primary Health Care (UPHC), Basti Dawakhana and area hospitals etc. Ahmed Balala wanted additional testing at all Area Basti Bawakhanas under UPHC in Malakpet constituency. He also requested that RT-PCR tests be restarted in Malakpet Area Hospital. Pasha Quadri wanted more facilities for Yakutpura, as there is only centre in each ward and sought such facility in five more centers in his constituency. Jaffer Hussain, Kausar Mohiuddin, Mumtaz Khan and Moazam Khan submitted a list of additional facilities required in their respective constituencies.