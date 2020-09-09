Hyderabad: Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav asks MIM member not to act smart

Hyderabad: Stating that the behaviour of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in the House was not good, Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday asked the Majlis MLA not to act over smart.



The Minister made these comments in an informal chat with the media here on Wednesday. Yadav said Akbaruddin Owaisi tried to act over smart and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao gave him a befitting reply. "It is not proper to make a hue and cry over the statement made in the Assembly. The government said what it had to say in the given statement. All the points cannot be included in the short discussion, otherwise it would be a document of 200 pages," said Yadav.

Srinivas Yadav said he had not entered into politics now and the government was also not too innocent to allow Akbaruddin to speak whatever he wanted. Why would the government keep quiet when Akbaruddin talked irresponsibly, asked Yadav.