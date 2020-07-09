Hyderabad: MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah inaugurates Aadhaar card Centre

MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala along with Corporator Mohammed Saifuddin Shafi inaugurated the Aadhaar Card Center Salar-e-Milat Community Hall in Afzal Nagar, Old Malakpet on Thursday. Later, he inspected construction work of Community Hall in Afzal Nagar and directed officials concerned to complete the work in time without compromising on quality. Saifuddin Shafi thanked Abdullah Balala for addressing people's problems when ever needed.