Hyderabad: MLA Arekapudi Gandhi inspects veggies market in Serlingampally

Serlingampally: Based on the instructions of the CM KCR, government chief whip and Serlingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, along with Miyapur ACP Krishna Prasad, Ramachandrapuram CI Ramesh Kumar, Chandanagar CI Ravinder and Miyapur traffic CI Narsing Rao, visited Nallagandla vegetable market on Thursday.

As part of Coronavirus preventive measures, the MLA enquired with the public about instances of hike in vegetables at the market. He warned vegetable vendors that stringent action would be taken if prices of vegetables were hiked. Apart from legal action, their licenses would be cancelled if prices were hiked, he warned vendors. He suggested market committee chairman Veeresham Goud to see that circles were drawn in front of each stall to ensure that customers maintain a distance of 3 meters from one another. He instructed market officials to take necessary measures to maintain cleanliness in the market.

Speaking on the occasion, chief whip said that efforts were being made to arrange for mobile vegetable markets at various basti and colony centres in the constituency. Several measures were being taken to ensure that people get vegetables at cheaper rates.