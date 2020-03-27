Hyderabad: MP BB Patil donates 1 crore for taking up preventive measures against Coronavirus

Zaheerabad: MP BB Patil announced Rs 1 crore and one lakh from his MPLADS as a financial assistance for taking up preventive measures against Coronavirus. He said it would provide assistance and remedial measures. In a letter addressed to the District Collector of Kamareddy, the MP suggested that the fund be utilised for purchasing consumables, equipment required for COV1D-19 management. He sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for Sangareddy district and Rs 51 lakh for Kamareddy district.

"For the prevention of Novel Corona virus epidemic and for the treatment and equipment required for the patients afflicted by virus in my parliamentary Constituency, as well as for the requirements needed for the medical doctors, police personnel, ANM staff and Gram volunteers also. It must be considered as urgent," his letter stated.