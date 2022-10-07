Hyderabad: Mushrooming shops pose a threat to Kali Kaman

Hyderabad: Even as the historic iconic Kali Kaman, situated within the precincts of Charminar, has been restored to its original glory, its surroundings have been again encroached. The encroachers put up temporary shops attached to the Kaman wall which may again destroy the structure.

The four arches used to serve as a gateway to Charminar. Apart from Kali Kaman, the other three are the Char Kaman, Machli Kaman and Sher-e-Batil Kaman. The restoration project was undertaken by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development ministry.

As a part of the restoration works, last year in October, the encroachments surrounding the structure were removed, but with negligence of authorities, the precincts of Kali Kaman have been encroached; shops are mushrooming.

According to social activist Mohammed Ahmed, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) last year cleared the majority of the encroachments from the Qutb Shahi-era Kali Kaman, which is one of the four Kamans (arch entranceways) built originally after Hyderabad was founded.

"The authorities are taking up several restoration works to regain the past glory of the heritage monuments, but encroachers and land sharks are destroying the original grandeur," he said.

For the works, the government spent Rs 80 lakh, but after their completion the Qutb Shahi era structure is again being encroached. Temporary shops have been built attached to the Kaman, which are again damaging the historic structure. The GHMC must take serious action against the encroachers, and save the historic structure from encroachment," added Ahmed.

It has been observed that even after the civic body removed the encroachments, temporary shops have been built attached to the Kaman. A few more shops are being constructed. "The work are ongoing on the main road attached to the historic structure and can be right under the nose of GHMC. This is due to the negligence of authorities," pointed out K Venkatesh, a resident of nearby Gulzar Houz.

Taking to social media, a complaint was also filed on Twitter while tagging the Minister K T Rama Rao, Special chief secretary Arvind Kumar, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, EVDM, and GHMC, but nothing has been done to stop the construction, said Ahmed.