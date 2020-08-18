Hyderabad: Muslim functions returning to night mode

Hyderabad: Since August 8 when the night curfew was lifted by the government, Muslim weddings and related functions are now being held during night, albeit on low-key.

The Muslim families do not seem to be in a mood to wait for the normalcy to return so they can plan lavish weddings. A limited number of guests are being invited to functions at houses, small function halls, guest houses etc.

Small function halls in Chandryangutta, Bandlaguda, Moghalpura, Falaknuma, Shahalibanda, Bahadurpura and Karwan areas are witnessing night functions as in the past. "It is almost four months since the lockdown was imposed and many marriages were postponed.

So now with relaxations and night curfew curbs lifted, weddings are being held while taking Covid precautions," said Mohammed Ashwaq, who was married recently in Old City.

In his case, they had decided to organise the function during day, but as night restrictions lifted, they changed timings of Nikah and Magrib by 9 pm and the function was attended by few guests.

However, the usual fervour associated with Muslim weddings is yet to return. One doesn't see any band, baaja, baraat. Hosts do not have to pore over long guest lists, prepare a long menu for dining etc. This is to ensure Covid is kept at bay by observing social distancing and wearing face masks etc.

At present, Muslim families are in a hurry to conduct marriages in August itself, as most do not hold marriages in Moharram and Safar (Islamic months). In Telangana state, on an average around 60,000 Muslim marriage are organised every year, but so far around 30,000 marriages have been held as per Telangana State Wakf Board records.

Telangana state Qazis obtained around 2,600 marriage booklets in March, 89 in April and around 2,800 in May. The Wakf Board has issued around 6,800 booklets and more than 6,500 in the month of July. The marriages witnessed surge in June after the lockdown was eased.