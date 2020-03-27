Hyderabad: Muslims told to offer Friday prayers at home

No devotee will be allowed inside Mecca Masjid and other mosques in the State

Nampally: Upholding the restrictions imposed by the State government and fatwas issued by Islamic institutions against the congregations, the TS Wakf Board on Thursday announced tight restrictions for Friday prayers at mosques across the State.



Speaking to media persons at Haj House, TS Wakf Board chairman Mohammed Saleem along with Mecca Masjid Imams Maulana Rizwan Qureshi and Mohammed Osman explained about the restrictions on congregational prayers for this Friday.

Mohammed Saleem instructed the management committees of mosques located in Telangana State and advised them to offer namaz at their homes and not to gather in mosques even on Fridays, as per the lockdown advisories issued by the State and Central governments for prevention of pandemic COVID-19 spreading further.

He also informed that the Jamia Nizamia, the renowned Islamic University of Hyderabad and many other Islamic institutions had also issued fatwas stating that despite high significance attached to Friday prayers in Islam, great importance is also given to the preservation of human life. Islam asks Muslims not to become a cause of harm to anyone. Accordingly, meeting for congregational prayers in mosques could contribute to the spread of Coronavirus, he added. Maulana Rizwan Qureshi said that keeping in view of the Islamic shariah guidelines in mind, it has been instructed to offer Friday prayers with few people (not more than five) in the Mecca Masjid. The prayers would be completed after a short sermon, while all the general people were advised to offer prayer at their houses, due to the restrictions at mosques.