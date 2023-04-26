Hyderabad: Mythri movies used `700 cr crore hawala money said I-T department

Hyderabad : The Income Tax (IT) department has found the noted Mythri movies company allegedly secured Rs 700 crore through hawala transaction from different companies. The IT officials conducted raids on the film production company and also the famous film Director Sukumar who directed the Pan-India blockbuster Pushpa – 1 released last year.

Sources said that the Mythri owners Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and Chekuri Mohan allegedly received money from different sources through hawala and invested the same in the film production.

Film Director Sukumar also received a whooping Rs 150 crore as profit share from the movies produced by the company.

The Mythri movies was already facing the charges of evasion of GST payments and the recent IT raids brought to light the use of hawala money in film making.

Sources said that the IT officials asked the company heads for a written explanation on how they got such huge money and furnish the details of the source of funding with documentary evidences.