Hyderabad: National Christian Council helps homeless across city

Hyderabad: The National Christian Council (NCC) is providing vegetable biryani and Chicken biryani for the stranded migrants in the city. NCC is training more leaders in 24 States and many district chapters and 17 wings at national, state and district levels to serve food for the needy. Gospel Prayer Fellowship is another non-profit organisation which has taken up distribution of groceries, food and masks and sanitisers worth Rs 75,000 in Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Cyberabad.



Serilingampally Christian Unity Pastors Organisation (SCUPO) provided food for hunger and groceries distribution to stranded migrants worth Rs 55,000 every day in Serilingampally area.

"Serving the needy and poor people during emergencies gives us blessings from the Lord as it gives them happiness," said Rev Sagar Kommu, President, SCUPO.