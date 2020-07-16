Hyderabad: Nature Cure Hospital flouting Covid norms

Hyderabad: Even after the government passed the order to maintain quarantine doctors and medical staff, the Nature Cure Hospital of AYUSH is not implementing the system.



According to official sources, due to the increasing Covid-19 cases, in June, the State government had passed an order for quarantine of doctors and medical staff to contain the spread of Coronavirus. "The system is already being implemented in all Covid-19 treating hospitals including Gandhi Hospital, but yet to implement in Nature Cure Hospital which comes under the department of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and Homoeopathy)," said a duty doctor on condition of anonymity.

He said as per orders the total staff should be divided into two batches and one batch has to work for seven days and quarantine for next seven days. The same routine should be followed by the next batch in rotation. "Due to non -implementation of the system and working continuously, two doctors had tested positive for virus," he added.

Sources said that "Nature Cure Hospital, Begumpet was converted into a isolation Center in April and presently 224 Covis positive patients are admitted and are being treating with mild or no symptoms.

Earlier, the hospital was running with less staff and due which all medical staff were working without undergoing quarantine. "Later, Department of AYUSH deputed 20 doctors from Nizamia General Hospital so that the doctors could undergo mandatory quarantine, but still the hospital is yet to implement the system," said source.

Sources also alleged that "The Medical Officer of Hospital is also allotting duties to the lady doctors against the guidelines issued by the Director of AYUSH, as per orders no lady doctors should work after 6pm and before 6 am