Hyderabad: Nirmal district secures highest Secondary School Certificate pass percentage

Hyderabad : Nirmal district secured the highest pass percentage of 99% in Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class X results that were released on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Vikarabad district scored the lowest pass percentage which is 59.46%. On the other hand, students of residential schools secured 98.25%. This year, the state has achieved an 86.60% pass percentage. The number of students, who appeared for the exam, was 4,84,370 out of which 4,19,460 students cleared the exam.

This year, the overall pass percentage has decreased from 90 percent in 2022 to 86.6 percent. Once again Telangana girls have outperformed boys. Girls had a higher pass percentage of 88.53% compared to boys at 84.68%. As many as 2,793 schools had a 100% pass percentage, while 25 schools recorded a zero-percentage result.

According to the Board of Secondary Education, around 6,123 students scored 10 points and compared to last year, this year very few students scored 10 points, last year around 11,000 students scored 10 points. Amongall the districts, Nirmal has the highest pass percentage of 99%. It was followed by Asifabad with 98.7%. Of the total of 7,492 private students who appeared for the exam this year, 3,335 students passed and the pass percentage is44.51%. Residential schools secured the highest pass percentage of 98.25% while government schools secured the lowest pass percentage of 72.39%.

While releasing the result, Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said, “This year the number of papers was reduced from 11 to 6. Also, for the students of government schools study material was provided.”

She further said once in a week special classes will be conducted for the students who could not pass the exam, as advanced supplementary exams will be conducted from June 14. For this academic year,the Education Department will also check with schools where students could not perform well, and efforts willbe taken to help them. All students are advised not to make hasty decisions that can destroy their bright future. Remember the efforts of your parents and think about the consequences before making any wrong decisions, she added.