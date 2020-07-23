Hyderabad: No auction of Balapur Ganesh laddu this year

No auction of Balapur Ganesh laddu in Hyderabad this year, for the first time in 25 years in the view of the coronavirus pandemic, said Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi.

The Samithi members also decided to install six-feet Ganesh idol instead of a regular 21-feet idol. "This year, devotees will not be allowed to visit the Ganesh pandal and the pooja will be held in the presence of Samithi members during the idol installation on August 22."

It went on to say that the immersion procession of Balapur Ganesh from Balapur to Hussain Sagar lake will be decided based on the guidelines issued by the state government.

"Every year, 10 to 15 persons across the country participate in the laddu auction and this year, the auctioning is cancelled due to the pandemic," the Samithi president Kallem Nirajan Reddy said.

Last year, the 21-kg laddu fetched Rs 17.6 lakh and it was won by a local resident Kolanu Ram Reddy after several rounds of bidding. It is believed that owning the Balapur laddu bring the people good luck, prosperity and happiness to the winner. However, the laddu will be later distributed among friends and family.