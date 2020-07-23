Hyderabad: No relief for patients as rainwater enters Quli Qutub Shah block at Osmania Hospital

No relief to the patients and doctors after the rainwater entered Quli Qutub Shah block at Osmania General Hospital on Thursday.

The government on Wednesday vacated the old building of OGH and shifted around 250 patients from six wards to the new building. While the male ward was shifted to Quli Qutub Shah block, the remaining 150 patients were shifted to a temporary shed in the new building.

However, the water leakage woes continue to haunt the patients and the doctors even after the patients were shifted from the heritage block. It is learned that the water from the fourth floor at Quli Qutub Shah block entered through the ramps into the third floor and accumulated at the entrance of Urology Operation theatre.

Patients, staff and doctors expressed inconvenience over the water leakage and urged the government to take up the new building construction.

Last week, the ground floor of the heritage building at Osmania General Hospital flooded with rainwater and the patients were shifted to the first floor. In the wake of heavy rains, the heritage block was shut down and the patients were shifted to the new building on Wednesday.