Hyderabad: Nominations invited for Pride of Telangana Awards

Hyderabad : Round Table India, the national arm of international friendship organisation, on Wednesday called for nominations for the fourth edition of Pride of Telangana Awards, 2023. The initiative is to honour the achievers and felicitate emerging personalities of Telangana. The awards ceremony will be held on July 2, 2023. The last date for filing nominations is on or before May 27, 2023.

This year, the 12 Award categories are: Art and Culture, Education, Entertainment, Food and Beverage, Healthcare, Infrastructure, NGO, Retail, SME, Sports, Star Woman and Startups.

Each category will have two winners – one Achiever who has achieved name and fame in their respective field and has been an inspiration for the youth; and second Emerging, who is a promising talent and has made notable contributions in their respective field.

Round Table India said, “We extend a warm invitation to all residents of Telangana to nominate themselves or encourage their friends and family to apply for the awards.

Interested individuals can use this opportunity to showcase their accomplishments and hard work. It is an excellent platform for deserving candidates to gain exposure and be celebrated for their achievements.”

In the past three editions, the Pride of Telangana awards received 1,000 nominations across 12 different categories. Following the nomination process, the site was open to public voting, and we received an overwhelming 53,000 votes. The public had the opportunity to vote for a winner in each of the 12 categories, the organisation added.