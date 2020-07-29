Hyderabad: Now get yourself tested for Coronavirus at your doorstep

Hyderabad: In a changed strategy to combat Covid-19, the Health department has decided to take up testing to the doorsteps of people in slums and containment zones across the state. Also, it decided to provide life saving drugs in government hospitals.

In testing, the health department is being assisted by Hyderabad-based Vera Smart Healthcare which has readied 20 mobile testing buses and also 20 ambulances which would visit the vulnerable areas and remain there from 8 am to 5 pm Samples would be collected from symptomatic people in slums and containment zones.

Named 'Intelligent Monitoring Analysis Services Quarantine' (iMASQ), these specially designed Volvo buses have 10 sample collection counters and people simply have to stand outside of the bus counter in queue and give their swab sample.

Samples would be collected from symptomatic people in slums and containment zones. Also, these buses are equipped with four oxygen support beds and ICU with ventilator support so that people who test positive and require urgent medical attention could be given that medical support in nick of time and later they be admitted in a nearest hospital.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender inaugurated these mobile testing facilities in Koti on Wednesday evening. He said they have set up testing facilities across Telangana, but everybody cannot visit government health facilities from containment zones or slums. Our mobile testing buses, with at least 10 to 12 testing counters, will visit such places and offer Covid-19 tests for free, he said. In a significant development, Eatala Rajender said that they will be providing life saving drugs for critical patients in government hospitals.

While 81 percent positive patients are asymptomatic, 14 per cent are recovering with treatment in a week to ten day's time. However, five per cent of the infected patients are found to be critical and require more care and medical attention. We are prepared to provide them with the latest drugs that are hitting the market including Remdesivir, Favipiravir and Tocilizumab. Already antiviral drugs and steroids are being given to patients being treated in Gandhi, but the department is procuring the latest life saving drugs that entered the market.