Hyderabad: One killed in stampede in rath yatra in Nirmal

A man was killed in the stampede in the rath yatra in Nirmal on Sunday.

A man was killed in the stampede in the rath yatra in Nirmal on Sunday. The stampede was the result of a sudden surge in the crowd surrounding the chariot.

Mallesh who fell down is said to be injured seriously and was rushed to the hospital after first-aid.

He was later shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment where he died while undergoing treatment. Mallesh is a native of Akkapur village. A pall of gloom descended in the village with the death of Mallesh who came dead after visiting the religious festival.

On the other hand, few constables who were also injured in the stampede are undergoing treatment. Their health condition is said to be stable.

The Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

