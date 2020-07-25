Hyderabad: OU students' body questions participation of teachers in KTR birthday fete

Hyderabad: The Bahujan Students Federation (BSF) criticised a section of the teaching staff of the Osmania University taking part in the plantation programme at the campus on the occasion of the birthday of State IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao.

Addressing media here on Friday, BSF State president Velpula Sanjay and BVS State vice-president Venugopal questioned the teaching staff who participated in the programme at a time when the university was not able to get a regular vice-chancellor appointed by the State government.

They alleged that the section of teaching staff does not question the State government when the OU has not seen the recruitment of the teaching and non-teaching staff and when the entire university is being run with the contract and part-time staff.

Adding, the university has been struggling every month to pay salaries to its staff, the student leaders pointed out that it is would not bode well for the professors teaching at the OU to take part in the government programme without bothering about the encroachment of OU lands. They asked the participants to implement the Telanganaku Haritha Haram at their homes if they are fond of the IT minister. But, not letdown the OU, which as a checkered tradition for fighting for justice.