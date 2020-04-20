Hyderabad: Panjagutta steel bridge likely to be ready by May

Hyderabad: The proposed steel bridge at Panjagutta-Nagarjuna circle is likely to get completed within next one month.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had proposed a steel bridge at Nagarjuna circle-Panjagutta, given the heavy traffic on the stretch because of the narrow road movement at the graveyard beside Chutney's.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao inspected the works and asked the agency concerned to complete the works by May, by engaging more workforce taking advantage of the lockdown situation.

GHMC Chief Engineer (Projects) Sreedhar said that the construction of steel bridge and road widening works on both sides were taken up with a budget of Rs 23 crore and about 50 per cent of the works were completed so far and the traffic problems to the commuters passing from Panjagutta would ease in a month's time.

The GHMC proposed the steel bridge after a ghastly accident at the spot in 2016 when a 10-year-old girl Ramya, her uncle and grandfather died.

The GHMC standing council adopted a resolution for construction of a bridge in 2018. It was proposed to erect a low-level steel plate girder bridge with a span of 35 meters without disturbing graves.

The standing committee also gave administrative sanction for correcting the black spot at the road which sees about 8,000 vehicles during peak hours.

The works were started after getting consent from the property owners and graveyard committee. They are going on at a brisk pace day and night.