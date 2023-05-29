Hyderabad: Parliament was not named after Ambedkar because he a Dalit says BRS Erolla Srinivas

Hyderabad : The Telangana State Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) Chairman Erolla Srinivas on Sunday said that despite of a nationwide demand to name the new Parliament building after Dr. BR Ambedkar, the demand was not considered because he was a Dalit.

Erolla Srinivas said that even the President of India was also not invited to the inauguration of the Parliament building because she was from a tribal family. It has become clear that the BJP government at the Centre was against Dalits, tribals and backward communities. The BJP leaders here who talk about Dalit Bahujans should be ashamed.

The TSMSIDC Chairman said that Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay should keep his mouth shut when he talks about the Dalits. The BJP leaders don’t like the Constitution written by Ambedkar, hence they continuously insult the Dalits and weaker sections, alleged Srinivas.