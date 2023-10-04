Hyderabad: Passing out of second batch of Agniveers

The Passing out Ceremony for the second batch of Agniveers took place at Artillery Centre, Hyderabad on Tuesday. The parade was reviewed by Major General Rakesh Manocha, Sena Medal, VishishtSeva Medal, General Officer Commanding Telangana and Andhra Sub Area. The historic event was unique wherein more than 2700 Agniveers were absorbed in the Regiment of Artillery. The batch was the largest Course to be trained at any Regimental Centre.TheAgniveers post completion of their 31 weeks of physically grueling and mentally demanding training would now be joining their respective Artillery Regiments. It was a proud moment for the Centre, instructors and for the parents.



The Parade along with the parents was attended by various military and civilian dignitaries. The Reviewing Officer in his address to the Agniveers conveyed that the Agniveers are contributing significantly towards the betterment of the Indian Army. The sense of discipline and camaraderie inculcated in them during their training will help them to serve the Army in a better way, and also facilitate them to have a bright future.