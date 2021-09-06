Hyderabad: Pastor held on charges of cheating

A church pastor has been arrested by the Medipally police here on Monday on the charges of cheating. The police said that the pastor named as Joseph married three women in the church.

The women who recently came to know that the pastor was already married lodged a case with the Rachakonda police. It is also learned that the pastor also said to have sexually assaulted many and later threatened them.

Based on the complaint of the women, Medipally CI Anji Reddy registered a case and arrested the pastor. The accused was sent to judicial remand.