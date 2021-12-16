Hyderabad: Petition calls for lifting fixed speed limit on ISB road

A petition has been called for removing the fixed speed limit on Indian School of Business (ISB) road that leads to the financial district, Narsingi, Kollur and other areas. The petition was started by Sameer Dubey sending to DGP Mahender Reddy, Principal Secretary (home) Ravi Gupta, home minister Mahmood Ali, minister KT Rama Rao and additional commissioner of police (traffic) Vijay Kumar IPS.

The petition stated that the fixed speed limit of 30 kmph has turned has a bane for the motorists who head to their offices and houses in the nearby areas. It also said that the traffic police has set the limit to use this road as their financial gain.

Meanwhile, the motorists are also enraged over the fine of Rs 1000 if the speed limit is crossed and alleged that how can they travel at speed limit of 30 kmph on the stretch that is so wide and has slope to it.

The petitioner asked the Director General of Police to cancel the speed limit on the road and refund the fines collected. To the support the petitioner, public can sign up the petition which might help the motorists travelling on the stretch.