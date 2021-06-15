Hyderabad: Petrol Rs 100.20

Hyderabad: Alas! It's the day in the history of Hyderabad that will be recorded for achieving a rare feat wherein petrol prices crossed the century-mark. Now, whether the record will continue to grow, or will it be seeing dawn that time will tell, but for today Hyderabadis were forced to buy petrol for Rs 100.20 per litre.



Fuel prices have been on the rise since May after oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed their price revision ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with the Assembly elections in five States of the country. The prices were hiked 16 times in May and have been on a rising spree in the month of June because on 1st June the prices of diesel and petrol were Rs 93.08 and Rs 98.20 respectively. The price per litre gradually climbed up to Rs 94.82 and Rs 99.90 and finally it reached the milestone. Suresh Menon, Director of an NGO, said, "It is high time Indians awake to this situation because if it keeps continuing then the economy will downslide and it will be total chaos as the economical balance of the country will swing on the side of elite ones and middle class and poor people will be left to suffer. It will also have a cascading effect on the prices of essential commodities which would skyrocket. Already people are facing problems following the second wave of pandemic and lockdowns. This would further cause immense burden to the common people."

The fuel prices have risen for 23rd times since 1st May and in Rajasthan, the diesel has also crossed Rs 100 mark. So, we must wait and watch for a few days to if diesel also touches the century-mark in Hyderabad. Most importantly, the actual prices are about Rs 36 per litre and the rest is Central and State taxes.

Talking to The Hans India, citizens echoed that the central and state governments should display humanitarian considerations towards the common man who is badly battered by the pandemic and reduce their share of taxes at least by some percent. In fact, there is a demand from the general public that petrol and diesel be brought under GST. "The government announce sops to industries but are not bothered when the common man is getting fleeced," said Suresh, a commuter.