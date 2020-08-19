Hyderabad: Plasma Yodhas felicitated by Cyberabad police

Ranga Reddy: Cyberabad Police in association with Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) on Tuesday felicitated plasma warriors who donated plasma to recipients post their recovery from Covid.



Film Director SS Rajamouli said that plasma therapy is Brahmastra for Covid patients. Plasma is the only solution till the vaccine is invented. Till now many people thought policing means only Law & Order protection. But the fact is police is protecting the society in all the ways. During this pandemic CP Sajjanar created a platform between Covid patients, volunteers and hospitals for plasma donation. Cyberabad police succeeded in plasma donation drive. Daily more than 70 donors are coming forward to donate plasma he added. People can defeat corona by joining hands by giving plasma. People should be aware on importance of plasma donation in the current situation and requested all the recovered persons to come forward and support.

Sajjanar appreciated the motivational effort of the music director MM Keeravani and team and CP PA Sridhar Gavvala for the lyrics "Corona Sokindani kalatha deniko.. Saraina aaharam tho shakti penchuko''. He felt that such songs would encourage the plasma donors. He also appreciated Rajamouli and MM Keeravani for coming forward to donate plasma and aware people.

Sajjanar whole heartedly appreciated all the 481 plasma Yodhas, who saved lives of 850 patients in critical and emergency condition with the help and support of Cyberabad Police and Cyberabad Security Council. He said, it is a proud moment to felicitate these Yodhas who saved lives of patients and also thanked their family members for their support and encouragement.

Sajjanar and Rajamouli gave cash rewards to the police constables who have actively participated in Covid work.

Rajamouli, Keeravani and his wife Srivalli Keeravaani, DCP (Traffic) SM Vijay Kumar, Women & Children Safety Wing DCP Anasuya, ADCP Ghouse Mohiuddin, ADCP Traffic Praveen Kumar, ADCP Manikraj, ADCP Venkat Reddy, ADCP Madhapur Venkateshwarlu, Society for Security Council General Secretary Krishna Yedula, Dass Gunalan, Facilities Head, Infosys Hyderabad, Cyberabad CP PA Sreedhar Gavvala, Inspector Hanumanth Rao, IT inspector Madhusudhan Reddy Cyberabad CTC Sukumar and others participated in the programme.