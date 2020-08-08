Hyderabad police arrest Nepali couple for stealing Rs 2 crore worth jewellery from realtor

The Hyderabad police on Saturday arrested Nepali couple who stole Rs 2 crore worth jewellery and cash from a realtor's house in Sainikpuri five days ago. The police caught hold of the two culprits based on the CCTV footage and cell tower signals.

Getting into details, the watchman couple from Nepal was residing in the outhouse of the realtor broke into the main house when the family was away for marriage. The couple stole cash and jewellery and left the premises.

According to Malkajgiri DCP Rakshitha K Murthy, the realtor A Narasimha Reddy was away from the house to host his son's wedding reception at Falaknuma palace on Sunday night when the couple performed the theft. When the family returned home, they found the main door open and the security guard and his wife was missing. Realising the theft of gold, diamond jewellery, cash and electronic gadgets, the family alerted the police.

The police found that the watchman couple used metal tools to break the main door and the CCTV footage showed the couple leaving the premises using the realtor's bike. Special forces were deployed to catch the watchman couple who are being questioned by the police.