Hyderabad Police Arrests Individual for Illegal Possession of Mephentermine Injection Vials
In a significant breakthrough, the Special Zonal Crime Team of the City Crime Station (CCS), along with the Drug Inspector, apprehended a 22-year-old man for illegally procuring and possessing Mephentermine injection vials. The operation took place following credible information received by law enforcement.
The accused, identified as Syed Affan, son of Syed Arif, is an AC technician residing in Saber Nagar, Asifnagar, Hyderabad. Authorities recovered a total of 150 vials of Mephentermine Sulphate from his possession.
Mephentermine is a stimulant that can have serious health consequences. The misuse of this drug, commonly sought after by gym-goers for rapid muscle growth, can lead to major side effects including systemic hypertension (high blood pressure) and anxiety. Furthermore, the potential for intoxication poses risks not only to the consumer's health but may also increase the likelihood of engaging in criminal activities.
Following the arrest, the police handed over the suspect and the seized vials to the Drug Control Administration for further action. Authorities emphasize that Mephentermine should only be used under a medical prescription due to its significant side effects.
The successful operation was executed under the direction of Inspector D. Bikshapathi and the Special Crime Team, supervised by ACP G. Venkateswara Reddy, highlighting the ongoing efforts of Hyderabad police to combat drug-related crimes and safeguard public health.