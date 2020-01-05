Trending :
Hyderabad Police at the door steps of its citizens

Highlights

Patrol car officers will register cases by taking written complaints

Hyderabad : The Hyderabad City Police on Sunday started a new initiative under citizen friendly policing for the new year.

Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said from now onwards the complainant need not come to police station for registration of FIR.

A complainant just have to write a complaint with his address and cell phone number and give it to the patrol car officers of his area for getting the case registered.

After registering the case police comes to their house and solve the case.

Top