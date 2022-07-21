Hyderabad: Police confirms Nine-year-old girl's death in LB Nagar as suicide

The police have solved the case of the girl Varshita's death. Sridhar Reddy, ACP of LB Nagar, said that the preliminary investigation revealed that Varshita committed suicide on the fourth floor of an apartment on Tuesday. He said that the investigation into the girl's death has been carried out from various angles and stated that he questioned Durgesh, the auto driver who brought the girl.

According to the ACP, Varshita is the daughter of Satyanaran Reddy and Prabhavathi, residing at Colony Road No. 5 in Madhuranagar of Mansurabad. On Tuesday evening, the girl came from school and went to the shop to buy chips. Came to Mansoorabad Chowrasta and boarded the auto.

From there via LB Nagar chowrasta she went to Chandrapuri Colony Road no. 2/B in auto. She told the driver to call her father while going in the auto. As the phone was busy, the auto driver dropped Varshita at the apartment. As the watchman Venkatamma asked where was Varshitha going to which she said she came for her father and went to the building.

The watchman sent his son Raju to the top of the building but no one was there. Meanwhile, Varshita jumped down from the fourth floor. Due to severe injuries, the locals rushed her to the hospital where she died while undergoing treatment. The initial investigation of the police revealed that she went to the fourth floor to and committed suicide. When asked about sexual assault, he said that when the medical tests were done, it was revealed that there was no such thing. It is reported that Varshita, who is a sensitive person, may have committed suicide due to some conflict in the family.