Hyderabad Police Crack Down on Drug Supply Chain: Three Arrested in Major Bust

Hyderabad: In a significant operation, the Hyderabad City Police’s Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW), in collaboration with the Kanchanbagh Police, has apprehended three individuals involved in drug trafficking. The operation led to the seizure of approximately 80 grams of MDMA, 10 LSD blotter papers, three mobile phones, a weighing machine, and various other materials, with an estimated total value of 13 lakhs rupees.

Acting on credible information, the authorities carried out the operation on the evening of October 24, 2024, targeting an interstate drug supplier and two local peddlers. The arrested individuals include Nandakumar, also known as Lalu, a 25-year-old resident of Bangalore, and two locals from Hyderabad: Mohd. Imran, 29, and Kodidala Naveen, 24. Imran has a history of arrests related to drug offenses, previously detained by Nampally Police for possession of hash oil earlier this year.

The investigation revealed a troubling background for Imran, who, after dropping out of school in the fifth grade, became involved in various low-paying jobs, eventually falling into drug addiction. After stints in rehabilitation and temporary employment as a driver, he turned to drug trafficking to support his family’s needs and lavish lifestyle.

According to police reports, the trio orchestrated their drug transactions primarily through WhatsApp, using cash-on-delivery methods for payments, occasionally accepting payments through digital wallets like G-Pay and Phone Pay. They frequently traveled to Bangalore to source drugs at lower rates, which they then sold at inflated prices in Hyderabad.

The operation is a part of ongoing efforts by the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing to combat rising drug abuse in the area. Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant against drug-related activities and to monitor their children's behavior to prevent addiction. Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activities to the HNEW at 8712661601.

The successful arrests and seizures were made under the direct supervision of Sri YVS. Sudheendra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the Commissioner’s Task Force/HNEW, alongside inspectors Sri K. Srinivas and Sri G.S. Daniel, and other officers from the Kanchanbagh Police Station.

The Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, commended the collaborative efforts of the enforcement teams in taking significant steps towards a drug-free community.