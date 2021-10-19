Hyderabad police crush illegally modified bike silencers

In a strong message to the traffic rules violators who are illegally modifying their bike silencers, the Hyderabad police on Tuesday destroyed silencers of the bike by crushing them with a road roller.

During an awareness event at KBR park in Banjara Hills asking the motorists not to remove the company-fitted silencers, the additional commissioner of police (Traffic) in-charge DS Chauhan said that they have registered 12,938 cases for noise pollution and 1,977 cases for air pollution till September.

"Company-fitted silencers are being removed and silencers that create more noise are being replaced by many bikers causing inconvenience to the public," Chauhan added.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police also warned the automobile and mechanic shops not to fix the silencers that create more noise to vehicles. He also warned of strict action against those who violate the notice and added that they are holding special drives to check if the modified silencers are being used by the bikers.