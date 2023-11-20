Hyderabad: Police freeze Rs 8 crore transferred through RTGS

Hyderabad: Saifabad police froze an account after Rs 8 crore was transferred through RTGS between Vishaka Industries Pvt Ltd and Vigilance Security Services Pvt Ltd on Sunday.



According to the police, following the instructions from the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana State, regarding the transaction of Rs 8 crore that has taken place between Vishaka Industries and Vigilance Security Services, Saifabad Police visited the IDBI Bank, Basheerbagh branch, and inquired about the alleged transaction of Rs 8 crore and frozen the account.

Following the investigation, it was revealed that, on November 13 at 10:57 am, a transaction of Rs 8 crore was transferred from one unknown account that belongs to Vishaka Industries from HDFC Bank's Begumpet branch to the Vigilance Security Services of IDBI Bank, Basheerbagh.

As the alleged transaction was in huge amount, Saifabad police frozen the amount by addressing a letter to the Branch Manager, IDBI Bank, Basheerbagh branch, and informed the same through letters to the District Expenditure Nodal Officer, Nodal Officer, Telangana State Assembly election, Income Tax Department, and Joint Director, Directorate of Enforcement of Hyderabad Zone, for the purpose of verifying the huge amount of the transaction.

The police said that after verification of an unknown account that belongs to Vishaka Industries and receiving the account of Vigilance Security Services, action will be taken as per the law.