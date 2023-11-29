Hyderabad: Police issues prohibitory orders, Sec 144 imposed

Hyderabad: The Tri-police Commissionerate in Hyderabad limits has issued a notification imposing Section 144 of CrPC, banning the assembly of five or more people in Hyderabad district from 5 pm on November 28 till 5 pm on December 1, in view of State Legislative Assembly elections to be held on November 30.

In view of the Telangana polling day, a gathering of five or more persons in a radius of 200 meters from the polling stations under the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda limits will be prohibited.

Hyderabad City Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya, has issued a notification imposing Section 144 of CrPC, banning the assembly of people in Hyderabad. This order will remain in force from 6 am to 8 pm on November 30. The police chief has informed that any person violating the orders shall be liable for prosecution.

Meanwhile, the Rachakonda police commissioner, DS Chauhan and Cyberabad CP Stephen Raveendra also issued a similar notification imposing Section 144 and asked police officials to ensure the prohibition of the assembly of people.

DS Chauhan said that all the voters visiting the polling stations on November 30 to cast their votes in Rachakonda, which includes Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts, should form two queues. As per the orders, there will be a complete ban on unlawful assemblies and a prohibition on holding public meetings during this time.

The police issued prohibitory orders to enforce during the assembly polls; it is prohibited to carry sticks either with or without flags, lathies, fire arms, or any other weapons which can be used for offence or defence by persons in processions, large gatherings or meetings within a radius of one km from the polling stations. It is prohibited to use mics/public address systems by anybody or parties in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Music, singing or speeches or broadcasting through speakers or any other instruments are banned.