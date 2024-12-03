  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad: Police nab 4 involved in car rental fraud

Hyderabad: Police nab 4 involved in car rental fraud
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Raidurgam police arrested four persons involved in car rental fraud and cheating car owners who lent them out on a rent basis. Police...

Hyderabad: The Raidurgam police arrested four persons involved in car rental fraud and cheating car owners who lent them out on a rent basis. Police recovered 21 cars of various brands worth Rs 2.5 crore from their possession.

Police arrested Jupudi Usha, a resident of Telecom Nagar; Thudumula Mallesh of Shaikpet and Sagar Patil and Jamane Anil Kumar of Attapur. Police recovered four Mahindra Thars, ten Maruti Suzuki Ertigas, three Swifts, and one each of a Hyundai Venue Car, Toyota Innova Crysta, Hyundai I20, and Hyundai Grand I-10 from the possession of the accused persons.

According to police, when the complainant or car owners approached Jupudi Usha to return their vehicles, they did not get a response. As such, the complainant filed a complaint with the police, and based on which a case was registered.

During the course of the investigation, police found that the accused persons further lent them on a rent basis to various persons with xerox copies of RCs in the Bidar and Bhalki districts of Karnataka State.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick