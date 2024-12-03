Hyderabad: Police nab 4 involved in car rental fraud

Hyderabad: The Raidurgam police arrested four persons involved in car rental fraud and cheating car owners who lent them out on a rent basis. Police recovered 21 cars of various brands worth Rs 2.5 crore from their possession.

Police arrested Jupudi Usha, a resident of Telecom Nagar; Thudumula Mallesh of Shaikpet and Sagar Patil and Jamane Anil Kumar of Attapur. Police recovered four Mahindra Thars, ten Maruti Suzuki Ertigas, three Swifts, and one each of a Hyundai Venue Car, Toyota Innova Crysta, Hyundai I20, and Hyundai Grand I-10 from the possession of the accused persons.

According to police, when the complainant or car owners approached Jupudi Usha to return their vehicles, they did not get a response. As such, the complainant filed a complaint with the police, and based on which a case was registered.

During the course of the investigation, police found that the accused persons further lent them on a rent basis to various persons with xerox copies of RCs in the Bidar and Bhalki districts of Karnataka State.