Hyderabad police nab serial killer

The city police have nabbed a serial killer who murdered four persons and robbed two others in Habeeb Nagar and Nampally.

According to the police, the accused identified as Mohammed Qadeer (48) is a daily wage labourer. However, he also started to drive autorickshaws to help his earnings. During the probe of two murders that took place on October 31, Habeeb Nagar police, after analysing the CCTV footage, nabbed him on Friday morning.

According to the police, Qadeer, in an inebriated condition, approached a homeless person sleeping on the footpath at Nampally and asked for a matchbox, and later demanded cash. When his requests were shunned, he took a big slab lying nearby and smashed the victim's head, leading to his death, the police added. Later, he reportedly headed towards the station area after taking `150 and a 750 ml bottle of alcohol from the deceased's body.

"Qadeer went towards the Nampally station area. When he found a person sleeping in an auto tipper, he asked him to give him some space to sleep in the vehicle. When the driver refused, he took a stone and hit him on his head, resulting in his death," a police official said.A passer-by noticed the body lying in front of a tiffin centre and alerted the police.