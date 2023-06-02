Hyderabad: Poor services plague govt veterinary hospitals in city

Hyderabad: Pet owners in the city are facing significant challenges in obtaining proper treatment for their beloved animals at government veterinary hospitals. Allegations have surfaced that these hospitals are plagued by poor services and a lack of essential medical equipment, leaving pet owners with no choice but to seek assistance from private clinics. The situation is exacerbated by the absence of essential supplies, such as syringes, in the hospital pharmacies. Even basic diagnostic tests like Complete Blood Picture (CBP) are not conducted, forcing pet owners to visit private pet diagnostic centres for necessary examinations.

Among the government veterinary hospitals in the city, the Super Specialty Veterinary Hospital at Narayanguda, along with two others in Bhoiguda and Rajendranagar, are operated by the State government. However, the original purpose of establishing these hospitals seems defeated when they fail to provide adequate treatment and lack essential equipment in their pharmacies. Additionally, the superintendent of the Super Specialty Veterinary Hospital at Narayanguda is not consistently available during peak hours, causing further inconvenience to pet owners seeking care for their animals.

Expressing their frustration, pet owners like Sai Pavan highlight the unavailability of even simple equipment like syringes, ingestion tools, and collars. Instead of finding these necessities at the hospital, they are directed to purchase them from nearby private pet clinics. This raises concerns about the relevance of visiting government hospitals if additional equipment must be obtained from external sources.

Similarly, Shilpa, another pet owner, shares her disappointment with the services at the Super Specialty Veterinary Hospital at Narayanguda, which is considered one of the largest veterinary hospitals in the city. She recounts her recent visit, during which she experienced numerous difficulties. Basic medical equipment was repeatedly unavailable, and even a simple diagnostic test like the Complete Blood Picture (CBP) was not performed on-site, necessitating a trip to a private pet diagnostic centre. She suggests that the State government should ensure that all necessary equipment is adequately supplied to these hospitals.

Speaking anonymously, staff members at the hospital reveal that a key issue lies in the lack of an in-built inventory system, as well as inadequate equipment supply.