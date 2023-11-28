Hyderabad: Prakash Utsav celebrated with religious fervour

Hyderabad: On the occasion of 554th Prakash Utsav (birthday celebrations) of Guru Nanak Devji, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikh religion, Vishal Diwan (mass congregation) was organised at Nampally Exhibition on Monday.

Around 20,000 devotees participated in mass congregation and offered prayers to Guru Granth Saheb Ji (the holy scripture of Sikhs). The event was jointly organised under the aegis of Prabhandak committees, Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad and Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha, Ashok Bazar.

The mass congregation started at 10.30 am and continued up to 3.30 pm and was marked by the recitations of Gurubani Keertans and Kathas (holy hymns) by the renowned and reputed Ragi Jathas (Sikh preachers). They also stressed on imbibing the higher values of life and communal harmony for which Guru Nanak Dev strived.

“In the night a ‘Night Keertan Darbar’ was also organised at Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Afzalgunj from 9 pm to 2 am in which Ragi Jathas recited Gurubani Keertans,” he added.