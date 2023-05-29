Hyderabad: President should have inaugurated Parliament, charges T Harish Rao

Medak/Hyderabad : Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said that the inauguration of the Parliament should have been done by the President of India since the President is elected by the public representatives from across the country.

Addressing a press conference here, Harish Rao said that there is a difference between the President and the Governor. "The President is elected by the entire country through the Electoral College,” said Harish Rao expressing dissatisfaction with the name of the Parliament building, stating, "Why is BR Ambedkar's name not given to the Parliament? We had demanded that the Parliament be named after BR Ambedkar, just as we have named the Secretariat after him."

Before the press conference, the Minister had a review meeting on the upcoming Telangana Formation Day Decennial celebrations. He highlighted the significance of the formation of Telangana State and underscored the remarkable progress achieved in the nine years since its inception.

"The establishment of Telangana marked the initial milestone, but the development witnessed over the past nine years represents a significant stride," said Minister Harish Rao. He asked the people of Medak to participate in celebrations in large numbers.

Replying to a question, Harish Rao clarified, "When we organise these grand festivals to commemorate Telangana Formation Day, it is essential to mention the roles of both BJP and Congress in the Telangana movement.” He criticised both the parties for their absence during the movement and accused them of failing to resign from their positions.

Rao expressed concerns on the diminishing federal spirit due to Prime Minister Modi's approach, stating, "Despite proclaiming 'Team India,' his actions seem to divide India.” He expressed dissatisfaction with the NITI Aayog, alleging that the Central government's disregard for the organisation's decisions has damaged its reputation. He said that they would have participated if the organization had provided the recommended funds for Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya.

Responding to concerns raised by G Kishan Reddy regarding Telangana's debts, Harish Rao urged the Union Minister to consider the debts of the Central government. He emphasized that Telangana's debts are well within limits, whereas the Central government has exceeded the GDP-debt ratio.