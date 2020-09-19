Hyderabad: Primary contact patients are queuing up for Covid tests

Hyderabad: Primary contacts of positive patients are queuing up before corona testing centres every day more than the normal people. On Friday also this trend continued. Among two persons who got tested positive for Covid, one of them was a primary contact.

Looking at the testing numbers, 54, 459 tests were conducted until Friday evening out of which 23,962 tests belonged to primary contacts (44 percent). Another 6, 535 tests (12 percent of day's tests) were done on secondary contacts of the positive cases.

Meanwhile, the number of fresh cases and number of recoveries were almost the same on Friday (over 2,120 each). The total Covid count is nearing 1.70 lakh mark, deceased count stood at 1,025 with nine new deaths and cured patients so far as 1.38 lakh.

While GHMC's daily cases number is steady with over 300 cases, Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nalgonda and Karimnagar continue to report new cases over 100 each.