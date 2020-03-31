Hyderabad: Prisons department to sell hygiene kits prepared by inmates

Hyderabad: The Prisons department will now sell face masks, sanitisers and hygiene kits to the residents of Hyderabad prepared by the jail inmates.

According to a press release issued by the department, it stated that the Prisons department will sell the home health hygiene kits which will include 2 sanitizers (350ml) 12 masks, 2 hand wash soaps, 3 regular soaps, 2 phenyl bottles at the price of Rs 900.

The release also noted that, the orders will be taken from different colonies of Hyderabad and there should be a minimum order of 15 kits.

Interested colonies' residents can contact the DSP of Prisons, Venkatesh at 9494632101 or can send a message on this number to avail the service.