Hyderabad: Prisons department to sell hygiene kits prepared by inmates
The Prisons department will now sell face masks, sanitisers and hygiene kits to the residents of Hyderabad prepared by the jail inmates.
According to a press release issued by the department, it stated that the Prisons department will sell the home health hygiene kits which will include 2 sanitizers (350ml) 12 masks, 2 hand wash soaps, 3 regular soaps, 2 phenyl bottles at the price of Rs 900.
The release also noted that, the orders will be taken from different colonies of Hyderabad and there should be a minimum order of 15 kits.
Interested colonies' residents can contact the DSP of Prisons, Venkatesh at 9494632101 or can send a message on this number to avail the service.
