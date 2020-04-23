Hyderabad: Private schools slam 'hasty' diktat of government

Hyderabad: Following the order issued by the government asking private schools not to increase any kind of fees during academic year 2020-21 and charge only tuition fee on monthly basis, the private managements say they are at a loss to tide over the situation. "No doubt everyone is going through a tough time these days.

We will definitely cooperate with the government in dealing the situating. However, there is 40 to 50 per cent dues pending in the year 2019-20 in rural areas as a large number of parents pay fees once in a year in March or April after harvesting crops," informed Yadagiri Shekhar Rao, president, Telangana Recognised School Managements Association.

Explaining that every management of budget schools has their own financial constraints ranging from hand loans, EMIs beside salaries, he said, "The government should also urge the parents to repay their dues in order to help the school managements to overcome the financial difficulties in running the schools. Only this way we will be able to survive."

"So, if parents pay arrears after lifting of restrictions, we would be able to pay salaries during lockdown period to teachers. As such, parents should also cooperate with budget schools in clearing dues," said Sarvaiahgari Srinivas Reddy, the honorary president of association.

But, few managements are not at all happy with the way the government has issued the order. "The matter had been under discussion for 10 months and it is not proper to take an abrupt decision on the issue. Private budget schools will face survival issues if the government takes such harsh decisions. A large number of budget schools in urban area has more than 60 per cent fee dues. The present crisis demands a collaborate effort that comes as a common good for everyone," said Mohd Akhter Sharif, president, Telangana Private Schools Form.

He alleged that the order is a conspiracy against private schools in order to promote corporate and international institutions. "We will approach the court against the decision of government soon after the lifting of lockdown," he added.