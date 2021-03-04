Hyderabad: Protests over farmer issues on March 6

Himayatnagar: The All-India Farmers' Struggle Committee on Wednesday called for holding of black flag/badge demonstrations and formation of human chain across Telangana on March 6 to press the demands of agitating farmers.

Leaders of the committee said in a statement that 'Mahila Kisan Diwas' would be celebrated on March 8 to coincide with the International Women's Day. They criticised the Central government 'indifference' to the farmers' agitation. The leaders warned that the Centre would have to face serious consequences if the demands were not conceded.

Referring to the situation in Telangana, they stated that farmers would lose Rs.1,000 to Rs.2,000 a quintal of pulses and groundnut because of lack of purchase centres. They pointed out if the three new farm laws were implemented farmers would have to face a deplorable situation.

The leaders wanted the TRS government to adopt a resolution in the State Assembly against the three farm laws. The signatories to the statement were T Sagar, Pasya Padma, Vemulapalli Venkatramayya, Pallapu Upender Reddy and Jakkula Venkatayya.